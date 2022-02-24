READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioners on Thursday morning heard the director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services announce he is ending, or at least placing on hiatus, the weekly COVID-19 data report given at the weekly commissioner’s meeting.
“We want to let the public know that we're going to continue to monitor this stuff behind the scenes at a community, national and world level,” said Brian Gottschall. “We're going to maintain continuous data, so that if we do need to bring it back and show it to the public, we can make it available without a break in the continuity. If the change in data warrants a return to the public data report, we're going to bring that back.”
Gottschall has been making the weekly presentation at the top of each week’s agenda since the pandemic began in 2020.
While Gottschall noted there continues to be a drop in COVID-19 cases, the numbers have begun to plateau.
“We see that we're now down to about 85% of counties in the nation still being in high transmissibility,” he said. “And just as a reminder, about three to four weeks ago, that number was, I believe 99.8%. So, we are seeing improvements.”
Berks County remains in the high transmissible category.
Gottschall did, however, raise two areas of concerns.
The first being that there is once again an upward tick in the number of influenza cases. While cases of the flu were high in December, the numbers had significantly fallen off in January and February.
The second area of concern is with the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.
“There has been a growing percentage of cases as of this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control,” Gottschall said. “What we know about this variant is that we're now looking at about a 30 to 40% increased transmissibility over Omicron.”
In addition, Gottschall cited a Danish study that suggests it is possible to contract the sub-variant after having had Omicron.
Out of 150 cases looked at in the study, 45 of those cases were reinfections, Gottschall reported.
Gottschall also reported that the Berks Cares Vaccine Center will change its hours beginning March 5, and will only be opened on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
In other business, the commissioners made two appointments:
Stephen L. Rowe was appointed as computer forensic specialist at a rate of $76,600. The position was newly-created in November for the district attorney’s office.
Doug Grove was promoted to assistant park ranger supervisor from park ranger in the parks and recreation department at an annual salary of $49,000. This is also a new position which was created in September.