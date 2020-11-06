ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - High school students in Berks County's Schuylkill Valley School District will be learning from home over the coming days.
The district said it has switched to virtual instruction because of a student who tested positive for COVID-19. The online learning will be in place through next Tuesday, Nov. 10, with students set to return to their classrooms on Wednesday.
The case, officials said, was not a close contact of another person who was announced on Thursday to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The elementary and middle schools will continue with in-person instruction.