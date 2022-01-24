BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that COVID cases in some parts of the world and even parts of the United States have peaked and started to come down.
The chief of the division of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital, Dr. Debra Powell, says COVID hospitalizations there have followed this pattern.
"At the most we've had about 150 people in house, we're down to 120 patients in house, which is still significant but it's improving," said Dr. Debra Powell, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Reading Hospital.
Berks officials say county COVID data has had a little bit of a tip over as well, but emergency services director Brian Gottschall says people need to be cautious with data because not all cases are being reported now.
"The testing operation has significantly changed, not only in Berks County but across the state and nation as increasing numbers of people are using home antigen tests to diagnose their positives," said Brian Gottschall, Berks County's Director of Emergency Services.
Results of those home tests often aren't reported.
"I think the benefit is people can get a test, and they can get it fast and that way they know if they're infected and if they are they stay home. So I think that's great. I'm willing to balance that out with not reporting every single case, as long as we can impact not spreading it to other people," said Powell.
Dr. Powell says based on current trends she believes over the next few weeks case counts and hospitalizations will continue to decline.