READING, Pa. — Sadly, with a handful of games remaining on their home schedule, the Reading Fightin Phils have already taken the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for the final time in 2021.
The R-Phils announced Thursday that the remainder of their homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been canceled because of Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols.
Members of the opposing team have been undergoing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, which prevented the series from getting underway on Tuesday.
The Fightins will finish out their 2021 season on the road with six games against the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton, New York. That series will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The R-Phils said they still plan to go forward with an end-of-the-season party at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday from 5:15 until 7:15 p.m. Fans are invited to play catch on the field and watch the end-of-the-season player awards be presented. Tickets are not required to attend.