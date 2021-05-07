BERKS COUNTY, Pa. | Local businesses are in for a sigh of relief, as county leaders are distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to them in COVID funds.
These funds are from a program aimed at helping those in the hard-hit hospitality industry get back on their feet.
About 100 checks were given out, ranging anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 for restaurants, hotels and bars that qualified.
"The hospitality industry overall is a huge part of our local economy," says Jim Gerlach, President/CEO of Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
The industry was also among the hardest hit by shutdowns and financial losses during the pandemic.
"Business is slowly returning, but certainly not at a level yet that's going to be sustainable for us," says Judy Henry, owner and chef at Judy's on Cherry.
County officials and the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance visited dozens of Berks County establishments, handing out checks from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
"Certainly it's not nearly enough to cover their losses from the last 14 months, but it put a smile on a lot of peoples' faces," says Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
"This came from the restaurant industry and hotel industry, so we're going to reapply it to employees that work here for payroll, so we can hire more, train more and also pay more," says Craig Poole, General Manager of the DoubleTree Reading.
There's still about $1.5 million dollars available so county officials are encouraging restaurants, hotels and bars who have experienced losses during the pandemic to apply at the Rebuild Berks website. The deadline is May 17, 2021.