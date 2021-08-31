HAMBURG, Pa. — Burgers won't be the only thing on the menu at the annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival in Hamburg this weekend.
The Hamburg Police Officer Association (HPOA) announced Tuesday that it will be serving up COVID-19 vaccines to festival-goers who want one.
The clinic will run for the duration of the festival, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, in front of the Hamburg Municipal Building at 61 North Third Street. It will be operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Bureau of Emergency Preparedness and Response.
"It's one of the many ways our officers reach out to the community when they need it the most," said Keven Chase, the HPOA's president.
The borough's mayor, George Holmes, said the convenience of getting the vaccine at the festival may prompt those who have been reluctant or too busy in the past to get the shot.