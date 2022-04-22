WEST READING, Pa. - A popular festival returns in West Reading Saturday.
They'll be raising a glass and helping businesses raise some dough during the 5th annual "Craft Pretzel and Beer Festival."
And this year, there are some new twists.
"It's awesome we're looking forward to it!" said Beverly Kelly-Carfagno of Muddy Creek Soap in West Reading.
Nothing as American as baseball and apple pie, and Reading and pretzels. Because hey, they don't call Reading Pretzel City for nothing!
"Of course, Reading and Berks County we've been known for Pretzels you know forever!" Kelly-Carfagno said.
That's why so many are so excited about the annual Craft Pretzel and Beer Festival in West Reading! Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Penn Avenue will shut down and the dough will rise.
"It's amazing how Reading has that history of pretzel and beer you're right they go hand in hand and it's so great to have unique pretzels in our area," said Mark Ratcliffe, one of the organizers of the festival.
And this year, one truly unique beer as well from Chatty Monks. They put pretzels from Berks-based Unique Snacks directly into their brew for a pretzel punch.
"When I tap the beer you can definitely smell the scent of pretzels it's so good, people are going to love it!" said Miranda Kern of Chatty Monks Brewery.
Some folks are also going to love a special visit from a big name in wrestling. Drew McIntyre will make an appearance at the Nitro Bar before he appears at the Santander Arena.
"I know there's a huge WWE fan base around here so I know they'll be stoked to see him and such a high-level talent," said Adam Cocuzza, the owner of Nitro Bar.
"This is the one event we can really celebrate who we are as a community and as an area and bring all our manufacturers out," said Ratcliffe.
And truly celebrate the dough.