MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - The town of Mayfield, Kentucky may seem worlds away, but a part of Mayfield lives in Berks County.
"It's a small country town," said 98-year-old Hazel Ortyl, who lives in the Hamburg area now, but was born and raised in Mayfield.
She says her childhood home was damaged in Friday night's deadly tornado.
"It's still standing," said Ortyl. "It's on Wilford Street."
But, as she points out, for thousands of others in the town, their yesterdays are gone, with no home, no heat and no water, and devastation so widespread some doubt the area will ever recover.
"It breaks your heart," said Malorie Waters, Ortyl's great-granddaughter. "It's sad."
Waters is the owner of Mayfield on Noble, a craft and antique store in Maxatawny Township, carrying the name of her family's town.
"People don't have a house to even have a Christmas, which is rough," said Waters.
With five generations of this family stemming from Mayfield, Kentucky, the family feels it has no choice but to get involved.
Starting later this week, in the parking lot of the store at 544 Noble Street, there will be a trailer that people can come up and fill with items that will be donated to Mayfield.
"They're worried about diapers, water, Gatorade, non-perishable foods," said Waters. Pillows and blankets would also be welcome.
Waters also plans to sell custom t-shirts with all profits going to relief efforts.
Those interested in purchasing a shirt can call the store or visit their Facebook page.