RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer that brought down power lines put the brakes on the morning commute along a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Kutztown Road, also designated as Route 222, in Richmond Township.
The truck went off the road and struck a utility pole, but the ordeal didn't end there. Met-Ed had to respond to the scene to turn off the electricity before first-responders could reach the driver. Until then, Route 222 was closed in both directions.
Traffic was later stopped again so that crews could remove the truck and clear the downed pole and power lines.
The Fleetwood police have not yet released any information about the crash or the driver's condition.