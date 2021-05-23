GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Berks County are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Greenwich Township on Sunday that is causing road closures.
The Berks County Department of Emergency is reporting a closure on Interstate 78 in the area of MM 39.8.
The DOE reports the closure is impacting Old Route 22 between Rt. 737 and Kohlers Hill Road.
Interstate 78WB is closed at Exit 49A (Rt. 100/Trexlertown) in Lehigh County.
Traffic is being detoured onto Rt. 100SB to Rt. 222SB to Rt. 61NB and back onto Rt. 78WB.
These closures are expected to last for an extended period of time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.