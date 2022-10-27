CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash has made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading.

The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township, according to the Berks County Department of Emergency Services.

Initial reports from the scene are that the crash happened north of the exit and involves a tractor-trailer and two cars. Police have not yet released any other information.

DES said it expects Route 222 North to remain closed for an extended period of time.

