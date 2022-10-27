CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m.

Initial reports from the scene were that the crash happened north of the exit and involved a tractor-trailer and two cars. Police have not yet released any other information.

Route 222 North remained closed for nearly five hours while the police investigated the crash and crews removed the wreckage.