Route 422 Exeter Township motorcycle crash

Image of motorcycle from the crash

 Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

EXETER TWP., Pa. | Route 422 West Bound in Exeter Township is closed at business 422 due to an accident.

The road will be closed for several hours due to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Berks County officials.

No details have been reported yet about the cause or nature of the accident, or who may have been involved.

There is also no word on if anyone has been injured or fatally hurt in the course of this crash.

69 News will continue to post updates as the story develops.

