WYOMISSING, Pa. - Two people went to the hospital after a car flipped over in Wyomissing, Berks County Thursday night.
The crash happened on Penn Avenue at Belmont Avenue around 6 p.m.
Police said the driver lost control coming down a hill.
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Two people went to the hospital after a car flipped over in Wyomissing, Berks County Thursday night.
The crash happened on Penn Avenue at Belmont Avenue around 6 p.m.
Police said the driver lost control coming down a hill.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.