CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash involving a car and a trash truck in Berks County resulted in the truck ending upside-down in a creek.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at Route 10 (Morgantown Road) and Flying Hills Drive in Cumru Township.

Police on the scene told 69 News that the car was traveling north on Route 10 when its driver turned left in front of the trash truck.

The impact of the crash badly damaged the car's front end and sent the truck down an embankment and into a creek, where it came to rest on its roof.

The truck's driver was not hurt; the driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the police.

Cleanup crews had their work cut out for them. A tow truck hauled the trash truck out of the creek so that an environmental agency could work on cleaning up fluids that spilled from the truck.

