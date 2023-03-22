The newest Cadbury Bunny is a cat.
"Crash" from Boise, Idaho, is this year's winner.
Cadbury says he broke his leg and jaw and lost an eye after a car hit him.
However, Crash still had lives left and used them to high five guests. Cadbury says he's proof every cat is worth saving.
A Temple-area dog named Hunter was also entered in the contest.
The rescue pet that wins the competition will have the opportunity to be featured in a television commercial, and its owner will receive a $5,000 check, along with another $5,000 check paid to the rescue pet shelter of their choice.