RICHMOND TWP., Pa. — A woman is calling for changes on a road near Fleetwood after her brother died in a crash there last month.

"A young soul taken too soon, 25 years old," said Isabella Cook, the younger sister of Paul James "PJ" Cook.

She said it's been tough in the weeks following the death of her brother, PJ, who was killed in a car crash at Fleetwood Lyons Road and Dryville Road in Richmond Township in October.

"He lost control of his car and ended up sliding sideways and was T-boned by someone else driving on the opposite side of the road," Cook said.

State police said it isn't clear why PJ lost control of his car, and they're not sure what led to the crash. Authorities are asking anyone who has information to give them a call.

"There were a multitude, countless skid marks from prior accidents," Cook said, "and law enforcement did let us know they were from prior accidents."

Cook started a petition that has more than 340 signatures so far. She's hoping to implement safety measures on Fleetwood Lyons Road.

"Something needs to be put into place, whether it's reduction-of-speed signs [or] traffic lights at multiple parts of the road, or just at that intersection," Cook said.

PennDOT said it has invested a lot of time and money into trying to reduce and even eliminate fatalities on state-owned roads.

Anyone with concerns about safety on roads can request a traffic safety study.

"Anytime we'd have a request for a safety study, we'd look at the history of the roadway, we'd look at crash history, we'd look at things that have been done in the past," said Sean Brown with PennDOT's District 5 press office. "We want to look at what the issues are going on out there and then come up with a solution."

"PJ is such an inspirational individual, and he impacted people's lives," said his heartbroken sister. "Even though he's not physically here with us right now, he's living through us by implementing this positive change."