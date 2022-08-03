CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Cumru Township late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the ramp from the West Shore Bypass to Interstate 176 South.

Initial reports from the scene were that one person was unconscious and trapped in a vehicle and needed to be freed by first responders.

Officials on the scene have not yet released any information about the crash or the extent of injuries.

The crash blocked the westbound lanes of the bypass, backing up traffic into Exeter Township. Fire police detoured motorists onto I-176, where they could take Route 724 West and Route 10 South to Lancaster Avenue and back onto Route 422.