Crash on West Shore Bypass
Mike Kaneff | 69 News

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Cumru Township late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the ramp from the West Shore Bypass to Interstate 176 South.

Initial reports from the scene were that one person was unconscious and trapped in a vehicle and needed to be freed by first responders.

Officials on the scene have not yet released any information about the crash or the extent of injuries.

The crash blocked the westbound lanes of the bypass, backing up traffic into Exeter Township. Fire police detoured motorists onto I-176, where they could take Route 724 West and Route 10 South to Lancaster Avenue and back onto Route 422.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.