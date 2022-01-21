EXETER TWP., Pa .| Police announced they have opened an investigation following a serious car accident that left one driver badly injured on Friday morning.
Exeter police reports say that officers first came upon the car accident on the westbound side of Perkiomen Avenue, at around 2 a.m. Officials say the driver, David Tomlinson, 23, from Reading, Pa. had been travelling west bound in his Volkswagon sedan when it struck the embankment.
After the initial hit, police say the car launched up into the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, where it finally came to a halt.
The driver did sustain visible injures, police reports stated, in the form of cuts to his head. The vehicle sustained severe damage as well, and was towed from the scene by KC towing.
Officers say that the investigation is continuing.