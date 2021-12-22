READING, Pa. — We've heard many variations of "Jingle Bells" over the years, and now Baseballtown can claim its own version of the popular tune.
The Reading Fightin Phils' Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, his loyal sidekick Rodrigo, and mascot Quack have put their own words to music, paying tribute to the R-Phils' fans and their favorite flying food.
"Sing along," they encouraged fans in sharing video of their performance on Facebook. The lyrics are below:
Dashing through the grass with hot dogs on the way,
O'er fans' heads they go, I don't make 'em pay.
I love to chuck and fling, making people smile,
What fun it is to ride and shout and make frankfurters fly.
Jingle bells, crazy yells, hot dogs on the way.
O what fun it is to ride an ostrich every day.
Jingle bells, crazy yells, we don't need a tray.
It's much more fun when foil and bun go each and every way.
Jingle bells, crazy yells, hot dogs on the way.
Oh what fun it is to ride an ostrich every day.
Jingle bells, crazy yells, we don't need a tray.
It's much more fun when foil and bun go each and every way.