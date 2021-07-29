READING, Pa. - Fire tore through a row home in Reading Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street.
Firefighters struck three alarms for additional crews to the scene. Smoke poured from the front and sides of the corner home, and it appeared heavily burnt inside.
Initial reports indicated firefighters may have rescued people from the home, though authorities did not comment on how many people were rescued or their ages.
It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt or how badly.
