BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Crews battled an apartment fire in Reading early Saturday morning.
Officials say, the call came in at around 4:07 a.m. for an apartment on the 900 block of Franklin Street.
The apartment was a rooming house with 12-13 occupants, according to officials.
A caller said the fire started in the alley and spread to the building.
Crews arrived to find the fire in the 2nd floor, moving upward.
A second alarm was called at 4:19 a.m.
According to officials, smoke detectors alerted most of the residents, and they left the building. One person was assisted off the rear roof by firefighters.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.
The Red Cross is currently assisting residents.
Officials say, the building is completely uninhabitable until repairs are made.
Several surrounding volunteer companies assisted at the scene, including West Penn Fire Company and Exeter Twp. Fire Department.
According to officials, every Reading firefighter on duty at the time was at the scene of the fire.