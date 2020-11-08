BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Crews were called to a large brush fire Saturday night in Douglass Township.
Officials say, Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Edgehill Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.
On arrival crews found an area of woods about 1 1/2 to 2 acres actively burning and spreading.
Berks County Department of Emergency Services was advised to respond additional tankers and brush units.
According to officials, the fire was placed under control about an hour after arrival and crews were finishing up on scene at around 9:00 p.m.
Douglass Twp. police and state police assisted.
Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue, Eastern Berks Fire, Earl Fire, Upper Pottsgrove Fire (Montgomery Co.), West Pottsgrove Fire (Montgomery Co.), Exeter Fire and North Coventry Fire (Chester Co) also assisted on the scene.
The Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was notified of the fire.