CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in Berks County fought multiple brush fires on Neversink Mountain.

Photos from 69 News viewers who noticed the flames show lines of fire among trees.

The first calls for the fires came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and crews struck three alarms to get additional units to the scene.

Radio reports indicate firefighters had trouble getting to the fires near the peak of the mountain.

They were able to knock down most of the flames by 1 a.m. Thursday.