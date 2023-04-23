READING, Pa. -- Firefighters from Reading and beyond battled a raging row home fire in the city Sunday evening.

Some homes were destroyed, but the fire chief said there was the potential for the whole block to have gone up in flames.

Resident Paul Weitzel said he returned home to find first responders in the 1000 block of North 11th Street in Reading. It is where several units along a row of homes were heavily damaged. According to the Reading Fire Department, the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m.

"I initially thought that like something terrible must've happened," said Weitzel. "It was just like hectic in every direction," he said.

Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt said there were several reports of a fire in a basement. He tells us firefighters encountered heavy fire on the first floor and from the basement. According to the Chief, four buildings have heavy damage.

"These buildings are built, they have a common wall, common open void spaces, so in the end we had heavy fire throughout four dwellings," said Chief Stoudt.

The Chief said firefighters from surrounding areas were brought in and Reading firefighters were held from the dayshift. He said firefighters did a fantastic job of making sure the fire did not spread beyond four buildings.

"Even though four structures are destroyed, it could've been a lot worse with how the construction is. It could've been the whole block," said Chief Stoudt.

The Fire Chief said no injuries were reported and he tells us the cause of the fire is still under investigation.