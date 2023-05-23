GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Flames and smoke could be seen for miles coming from a building near a home in the 400 block of Dreibelbis Station Road in Greenwich Township, near I-78.

The Virginville Fire chief said heating oil and fuel were inside the building that was on fire.

He told 69 News tankers and a hazmat team had to be brought in. According to the Chief, first responders heard some explosions.

Mervin Smith lives nearby and said he saw fire trucks responding.

"I looked up and I see a lot of smoke and I walked into there and it just went boom," said Smith.

The black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Initial reports of the fire came in around 2 p.m. Multiple fire departments from Berks County and a Lehigh County Special Operations truck responded.

The fire chief said nobody was injured. He said brush and trees caught on fire as well.