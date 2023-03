MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township had their hands full battling a hillside brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a wooded area behind the 1000 block of Saylor Drive just after 3 p.m. A second alarm was struck soon after.

The smoke could be seen from the Warren Street Bypass near Spring Valley Road.

No word at this time as to what sparked the blaze.

A 69 News crew is at the scene of this developing story.

Check back her for updates.