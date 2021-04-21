Penn St. sinkhole

READING, Pa. - Public works crews continue to make repairs on a sinkhole on Penn Street in Reading.

The hole opened Tuesday morning in the westbound lane, near Third Street.

Officials said they hope to have the repairs completed Thursday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.