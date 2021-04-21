READING, Pa. - Public works crews continue to make repairs on a sinkhole on Penn Street in Reading.
The hole opened Tuesday morning in the westbound lane, near Third Street.
Officials said they hope to have the repairs completed Thursday.
Updated: April 21, 2021 @ 5:19 pm
