MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County.
Crews were called to the two-story building in the 4800 block of Kutztown Road just before 4 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Responding crews reported active fire coming from the second floor, and struck a second alarm to request additional manpower to the scene.
The building houses multiple apartment units.
Authorities have not yet commented on if anyone was hurt or how many people are affected by the fire.