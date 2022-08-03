S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Western Berks Fire Department said crews were on the scene of an explosion and large fire at Reading Alloys in the 200 block of Old West Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Several departments were called in to help, including crews from Reading Regional Airport and a bomb squad.

According to the Western Berks Fire Department, around 100 firefighters were called in. Firefighters could be seen pumping water from nearby ponds.

Officials on the scene tell us that there were some chemicals on fire that they could not put water on, so special materials had to be brought in.

The Western Berks Fire Chief tells us that there was smoke coming from a processing building. We are told the building is still standing, but parts of it collapsed.

The facility is a metals plant, which poses additional challenges for firefighters. The company develops and produces master alloys, thermal barrier coatings, and titanium powders.

"Fortunately, no one was injured and beyond that we really don't have any comment at this time," said Jim Maguire, Reading Alloys general manager.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.