S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Reading Alloys plant on Old Penn Avenue near Robesonia.

First responders have been on the scene for hours.

The Western Berks Fire Department says crews have been on the scene of an explosion and large fire.

Several different departments were called in for mutual aid, including crews from Reading Regional Airport and a bomb squad. Firefighters could be seen pumping water from a nearby pond.

Fire Police on the scene tell us that there are some chemicals on fire that they cannot put water on, so special materials had to be brought in.

"Fortunately no one was injured and beyond that we really don't have any comment at this time," said Reading Alloys General Manager Jim Maguire.

Maguire says they will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

We are told crews will be on the scene for a while.