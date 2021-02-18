Fire at Western Berks Ambulance building

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Crews were called to a fire at the Western Berks Ambulance station in Spring Township Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the station at 2500 Belmont Avenue.

A township police officer said the fire was believed to have started when an ambulance caught on fire. The fire is now under control, and nobody was injured.

WFMZ's Tom Rader will have the latest on the story on 69 News at 10:30.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.