SPRING TWP., Pa. - Crews were called to a fire at the Western Berks Ambulance station in Spring Township Thursday night.
The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the station at 2500 Belmont Avenue.
A township police officer said the fire was believed to have started when an ambulance caught on fire. The fire is now under control, and nobody was injured.
#BREAKING On scene of an incident and apparent fire at Western Berks Ambulance. Police tell me fire is under control. No injuries. Currently gathering more info. @69News pic.twitter.com/gZnLaP6uFQ— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) February 19, 2021
