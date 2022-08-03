South Heidelberg factory fire
Jack Reinhard | 69 News

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Fire crews rushed to the scene of an explosion and structure fire in South Heidelberg Township Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Western Berks Fire Department.

Jim Maguire, the general manager at the facility, confirmed an incident had occurred, and that emergency personnel are on site handling the situation. He did not say what the name of the facility was.

Maguire said no one was injured. He said he had no further comment at this time.

69 News Reporter Jack Reinhard will have more on the story on the 69 News Berks Edition at 5:30.

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you