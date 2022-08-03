S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Fire crews rushed to the scene of an explosion and structure fire in South Heidelberg Township Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Western Berks Fire Department.

Jim Maguire, the general manager at the facility, confirmed an incident had occurred, and that emergency personnel are on site handling the situation. He did not say what the name of the facility was.

Maguire said no one was injured. He said he had no further comment at this time.

69 News Reporter Jack Reinhard will have more on the story on the 69 News Berks Edition at 5:30.