EVETER TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a dwelling fire in Exeter Township Friday night.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Baumstown Road.

Officials say they received a call for a one alarm fire just after 9 p.m.

Thick smoke and large flames could be seen coming from the home, just below the roof line.

Police say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.