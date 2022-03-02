GREENWICH TWP., Pa. – Multiple crews came together to put out a large house fire Wednesday night on Gilmore Road near Route 737 in Greenwich Township, Berks County.
Firefighters filled tankers from a single hydrant in front of the Kutztown Wastewater Treatment Plant to transport water to the fire, more than four miles away.
Tankers had to be refilled with water more than 14 times, as crews from Kutztown, Topton, Lynnport, Fleetwood and other fire companies from Berks and Lehigh counties fought to put out the blaze and suppress the smoke.
69 News was held back from the scene of the fire for safety, but officials say the house eventually collapsed in on itself.
No injuries were reported Wednesday night, but access to water continued to be a concern.