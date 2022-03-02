GREENWICH TWP., Pa. – Multiple crews came together to put out a large house fire Wednesday night on Gilmore Road near Route 737 in Greenwich Township, Berks County.

Firefighters filled tankers from a single hydrant in front of the Kutztown Wastewater Treatment Plant to transport water to the fire, more than four miles away.

Gilmore Road Greenwich Township fire 2

Firefighters attach a hose to a hydrant in front in front of the Kutztown Wastewater Treatment Plant to fill a tanker with water.

Tankers had to be refilled with water more than 14 times, as crews from Kutztown, Topton, Lynnport, Fleetwood and other fire companies from Berks and Lehigh counties fought to put out the blaze and suppress the smoke.

69 News was held back from the scene of the fire for safety, but officials say the house eventually collapsed in on itself.

No injuries were reported Wednesday night, but access to water continued to be a concern.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you