BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Power outages have plagued folks around Pennsylvania for much of the summer.

Strong storms have continued to take out power lines and people in Berks are still waiting for power to be fully restored as more storms are a possibility Monday night.

"We have about 100 extra line workers that are helping in Reading and that's a large force," said Met Ed spokesperson Todd Meyers.

Crews have been working diligently to restore power across parts of the state after storms a week ago hit really hard.

"Berks was hit on Monday a week ago with a thunderstorm," said Meyers. "It knocked out, I think, about 3,500 customers in Berks County."

That same storm knocked power out to around 30,000 customers in York and caused serious damage. Crews had been working there until as recently as Saturday.

Then, storms early Sunday morning left another 12,000 Met-Ed customers in Berks without power.

"It's been quite a busy summer for storms and I don't know what the magnet is for Berks, but they seem to be getting pummeled," Meyers said.

According to the utility, most of the outages are caused by trees taking out power lines and other equipment.

"A lot of times the trees are much taller than the poles and wires so they're out and they can still fall down into the wires and if we're lucky, it just brings the wire to the ground and maybe breaks off some cross arms at the top of the pole," said Meyers. "When we're not lucky, it snaps entire poles."

Before repairs can begin, downed trees, limbs and other debris need to be removed. Meyers says crews are making progress, and they will be on standby for more potential storms.

"We'll likely schedule some overnight crews so they can begin to work on it and then that main force that's already augmented by the out of towners can hit the ground running in the morning for yet another day."