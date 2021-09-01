WERNERSVILLE, Pa. – "Road closed" — it's a sign many drivers encountered on backroads across northwestern Berks County, such as Plum Creek Road, Wednesday night.
"Just across the eastern PA section, we've had a lot of heavy rain that's been associated with the rain system that's been coming in," said Jarrod Emes, emergency management director. "It's been causing a lot of roadway flooding well across the tri-county area."
Creeks and streams pushed onto farmland in spots like near Bellemans Church Road and Gin Mill Road.
Those risking their lives to keep others safe are urging people to listen to watches and warnings until the end of the storm.
"Just to continue to listen to the warnings that have been published," Emes said. "If you're prone to flooding, have the necessary precautions in place for flooding. Try to use your safety in house plans that we have out there."
Some still tried to drive across flooded roads and those dangers still exist through the rest of the night.
"Just allow the water to recede here in the next few hours until the storm moves on," Emes cautioned. "Just avoid any rushing waterways and just use general common sense."
Different townships, municipalities and boroughs set up command centers across the county to coordinate first responders like those in Wernersville. Still, there's more to keep an eye on Thursday.
"If you have any standing water near your homes, just be aware of what's in that water," Emes said. "Contact your insurance companies if you can. Have your remediation plans in place as we move forward."