READING, Pa. — Reading Fightin Phils fans can look forward to a fully illuminated view of the field once the new season begins at FirstEnergy Stadium next month.

Crews began the installation of new light standards at America's Classic Ballpark on Monday. The work is part of a massive construction and renovation project at the stadium. The previous light standards that adorned the grandstand were first installed in 1951.

In addition to replacing the old standards, team officials said additional light poles will be installed around the newly redesigned outfield wall.

Atop the poles will be modern lights that offer better illumination and the ability to flash and change colors during big-game events, like homeruns and wins.

Fans can catch their first glimpse of the new lights at the R-Phils' 2023 home opener on April 11 against the Harvard Yard Goats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.