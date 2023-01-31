DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. – A man was rescued from the Schuylkill River Tuesday night after a kayak outing turned too cold.
Police in Douglass Township say the man took his kayak on the water around 6 p.m. at Ganshahawny Park at 343 Old Philadelphia Pike.
He did not realize how cold it was and told his girlfriend, who alerted police.
Authorities arrived on scene around 7 p.m. Police say the man was located in Chester County, about 2 miles away from his entry point.
He had been in the water for about 45 minutes, but police say he was taken to a local hospital, and no injuries were expected.