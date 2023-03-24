WEST READING, Pa. - Thick smoke filled the air and debris covered the streets after a reported explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

It all happened just before 5 p.m. at the company's chocolate factory on South Second Avenue in West Reading.

There is no word at this time or how many were hurt, but numerous ambulances were on scene transporting the injured.

Samantha Kaag, mayor of West Reading, asked that those trying to locate family and friends go to the Bicentennial Pavilion located at 201 Playground Drive in the borough. Kaag said no shelter in place order has been given at this time, but she asked that people avoid the area as crews work to get the gas shut off and put out the fire.

