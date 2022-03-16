FLEETWOOD, Pa. -- Crews responded to a fire in Berks County Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at a home in Fleetwood.
A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said a woman was rescued from a second floor window.
The woman told 69 News she lives on the third floor of the home. She said she noticed smoke billowing up and made her way to a window where firefighters used a ladder to help her out.
She also said her mother was taken to the hospital for burns.
It's also reported that 20 dogs were safely secured from the home, along with a caged rabbit.
Family and friends of the victims will be assisting with the animals.
No casualties were reported.
