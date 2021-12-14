crash accident wreck generic graphic

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County brought traffic to a halt late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-78 eastbound between exit 17 for Rehrersburg/Route 419 and exit 29A for Reading/Route 61 South.

Photos from the scene showed that multiple vehicles were involved, including tractor-trailers, a van, and a car.

No additional information has been released by police yet.

A separate, unrelated accident also occurred on I-78 Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township. One person died in that crash, and officials said I-78 eastbound was expected to be shut down for a few hours.

