WEST READING, Pa. - Thick smoke filled the air and debris covered the street after a reported explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

It all happened just before 5 p.m. at the company's chocolate factory on S. 2nd Avenue in West Reading.

There is no word at this time on the cause or if anyone was injured.

First responders kept people back as they assessed the situation.

A 69 News crew is at the scene of this developing story.

Check back here for updates.