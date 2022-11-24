CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Crews are on the scene of an apparent explosion and fire at a manufacturing facility in Berks County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at TIMET, which is in the 900 block of Hemlock Road in Caernarvon Township. According to its website, TIMET makes mill products.

The Twin Valley Fire Department fire chief said nobody was hurt.

No word yet on a possible cause.

Dispatchers said the blast left a 20-foot hole in the roof.

Multiple people said on social media that they felt their houses shake after the incident.

We'll continue to update this story as we gather more information.