EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a two alarm fire in Earl Township Tuesday afternoon. 

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1600 block of West Philadelphia Avenue. 

Initial emergency dispatches called for a shed fire that spread to neighboring houses. 

