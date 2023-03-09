CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A brush fire on top of Neversink Mountain had crews scrambling trying to find it Wednesday night.

"Any brush fire is challenging, especially in the dark," said Chief Jim Beane with Cumru Township Fire Department.

A glowing beacon on the side of the mountain prompted multiple calls as the brush fire spread.

"It's a very tricky area to get to, depending where the fire's at," said Beane.

Crews say it was hard to pinpoint exactly where the fire was and some of the callers confused the location.

"If you're sitting on the bypass and you really don't know what you're looking at, the biggest landmark is the Pagoda," Beane explained. "I believe that's one of the landmarks that was being used, but the Pagoda's on Mt. Penn and this is Neversink Mountain."

By the time firefighters got to it, the fire had close to an hour head start.

Due to the location of the fire and how far removed it was from any of the access roads, it was difficult for crews to fight it.

"Up in the mountain there's trails and so forth but a lot of them either are compromised by overgrown brush or trees to keep other people out, so then we have to move stuff to actually get apparatus in to put fires out," Beane said.

Many of the vehicles used were smaller ones, like ATVs, jeeps and small brush trucks. Crews reported that wind also had an impact.

"It's still under investigation by DCNR," said Beane.

He added they were back out on the mountain Thursday combing through the area.