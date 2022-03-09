MECHANISBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania utility company says it's upgrading parts of a water main in Berks County.
Pennsylvania American Water said it will be upgrading 1,300 feet of water main in Spring Township. Officials said it is to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.
The cost of the system improvements is $500,000, the company says. The water main being replaced dates back to the 1970s.
Work began Wednesday and includes replacing existing 6-inch cast iron main with new 8-inch ductile iron main. Crews will also be installing new copper service lines for customers along Carman Drive between Wellington Boulevard and Gring Drive.
Construction will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Traffic restrictions will be in place during these times.
American Water said it expects to complete the water main installation, connect all customer service lines to the new main and finish street restoration by the end of August.
The company said customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.
For more information, contact the company's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.