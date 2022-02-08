AMITY, TWP., Pa. -- Firefighters and an environmental clean up crew are moving about a dangerous scene along Route 562, between 662 and Old Airport Road, in Amity Township.
"Disposal company here Lewis disposal take care of that. Once they get the tank drained their also gonna be pumping water out of the creek and I'm not sure what their plan is after that but they may dig some of the dirt up too," said Amity Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Ford.
The deputy fire chief says a diesel fuel truck overturned, taking down power lines and spilling its contents along the stretch of road.
"Flipped on its side and punctured the tank and we lost, probably, we estimate about a thousand gallons to 1,100 gallons run onto the road and the creek," Ford said.
Clean up crews worked to get as much of the fuel off the road, ground, and out of a nearby creek, closing the road for hours.
"We had Exeter Township Fire Department 25 was here and we had Lewis disposal here now." He said."V and M Towing they're moving the tanker and the Berks County Hazmat team came down on special call and they took care of the leak."