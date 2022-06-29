Muhlenberg Twp. water main break
Bob Ross | 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Muhlenberg Twp. 

Reading Area Water Authority reports the break happened around 10 a.m. in on Route 61 near ABC Roofing.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

Some residents in the Northeast section of the city are experiencing water loss or low pressure. Water should be restored shortly, the Water Authority reports. 

There will be a boil water notice to those properties that have lost water service.

Updates will be posted online.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you