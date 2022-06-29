READING, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in the City of Reading.
Reading Area Water Authority reports the break happened around 10 a.m. in on Route 61 near ABC Roofing.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Some residents in the Northeast section of the city are experiencing water loss or low pressure. Water should be restored shortly, the Water Authority reports.
There will be a boil water notice to those properties that have lost water service.
Updates will be posted online.